Authorities are investigating as possible arson two fires in Dubuque over the weekend.
The cases do not appear to be connected, said Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon.
No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to 2520 Queen St. at about 9:30 p.m. Friday after a passerby reported seeing smoke and fire coming from a detached garage.
The small fire was contained to a corner of the garage and was put out by arriving officers using a fire extinguisher. It caused about $1,000 worth of damage to the garage, McClimon said.
Authorities were unable to determine the origin of the fire. The fire marshal will conduct a follow-up investigation, McClimon said.
The rental home is owned by Keith S. Zenner, 55, of Durango, Iowa, according to police.
Police also responded to 1420 Central Ave. at about 6:15 a.m. Saturday after officers in the area observed dark smoke coming from behind that address.
Officers arrived to find a “homemade-style dumpster engulfed in flames,” McClimon said.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze, which was contained largely to the dumpster and caused an estimated $500 worth of damage, including “cosmetic damage” to a staircase at 47 E. 14th St., according to police.
The property, which includes a storefront with apartments above, is owned by Larry V. Jackson, 40, of 1420 Central Ave., according to an incident report.
“It doesn’t look like anyone was in the area at the time,” McClimon said, adding the fire marshal responded to the scene and is investigating.