A Dubuque man is accused of hitting his neighbor with a baseball bat in a dispute over a cat.
Matthew P. Oberman, 32, of 1848½ White St., was arrested at 3:48 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of assault while displaying a weapon and interference with official acts and a warrant charging probation violation.
Court documents obtained Wednesday state that Oberman struck Cory W. Straub, 34, of 1848 White St., with a small, silver baseball bat after accusing Straub of stealing his cat. Straub denied taking the animal. Oberman struggled while being arrested, causing Officer Gary Pape Jr. to sustain an abrasion to his left knee.