John Donahue (left) and Jerry Schroeder, both of Dubuque, enjoy a friendly competition to see who can grow the tallest sunflower. The two are shown here in front of Jerry's winning 13-foot sunflower on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Tall stalks shoot up from the center of John Donahue’s garden, towering over the tomatoes and the gardener himself.
The giants have been jumping inches each day, and now they’re starting to bloom.
In the yard behind Donahue’s, an even taller stalk grows, surrounded by peppers and onions. Donahue is excited each time he sees it towering atop a hill, even though it means that he has lost a summer sunflower-growing competition.
“I amazed with it,” Donahue said. “A lot of the neighbors, they can see it walking up and down the street.”
Donahue got the idea to grow a few Giant Russian Mammoth sunflowers from a picture he saw in Our Iowa Magazine. He thought he’d involve others so that the neighborhood could enjoy watching the plants grow together.
In mid-May, he planted his sunflowers and shared seeds with neighbors who live near his Evergreen Drive home in Dubuque. A couple of seeds didn’t take, and one flower snapped after only a couple of feet.
“Some of the other neighbors didn’t have any luck with them,” Donahue said. “Some had the misfortune to bend over and break, whether it was due to rabbits or squirrels, I don’t know, but I had mine protected.”
But the plant nurtured by neighbor Jerry Schroeder also survived. Though planted a week later, his flower eventually outpaced Donahue’s.
On Tuesday, Donahue’s tallest stalk measured 12.5 feet tall. Because it has bloomed, he doubts it will grow taller.
Schroeder’s sunflower, which has yet to bloom, measured 13 feet on Tuesday and it is still growing.
“I’ve already got the gold,” Schroeder said.
Both Donahue and Schroeder are avid gardeners, though neither has dabbled much in sunflowers before.
“We never gardened as rivals until we put in the sunflowers,” Schroeder said.
The six-inch difference in height was large enough that there was no question of who had won, though it wasn’t immediately apparent because they are planted on a hill with some distance between them. Schroeder’s yard is catty-corner to Donahue’s.
Before whipping out the measuring tape, the neighbors had planned to ask an impartial neighbor to judge.
“I can see the six inches,” Donahue admitted when he went up to see Schroeder’s stalk up close. “I can see that you got me.”
Both men say they plan on planting the variety again next year. Schroeder is thinking of planting some to mark the corners of his garden.
“We’ll do them again, no doubt about it,” Donahue said. “Maybe next time I’ll fertilize a little bit more so I can beat him.”