Authorities recently arrested the third man accused of stealing walnut trees from a Dubuque County property this spring.
Jed S. Switzer, 57, of Anamosa, Iowa, was arrested at about 1:05 a.m. Thursday in the area of East 16th Street and Central Avenue on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Court documents state that Switzer was one of three men who stole walnut logs in April from a farm field on Katie Cove near Dubuque and sold them for more than $2,000.
Another of the men, Nathan F. Stark, 42, of 9960 Katie Cove, was arrested in September and has entered a plea of not guilty.
The third man, Jason R. Harry, 44, no permanent address, was arrested in August. Harry had his charges in the case dismissed as part of a plea agreement that sent him to prison for an unrelated fraud case.