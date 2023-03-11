The tri-state area this week saw the latest in a series of late-season winter storms, which have marked an unusual winter impacting both businesses and the natural world.

Peter Speck, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said residents are correct in thinking the snows and melts of the past month or so are unusual. The Dubuque area, he said, has received 40 inches of snow this winter, where the average is around 37 inches. That snowfall total also is notable due to most of it being later than usual.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.