The tri-state area this week saw the latest in a series of late-season winter storms, which have marked an unusual winter impacting both businesses and the natural world.
Peter Speck, meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Quad Cities office, said residents are correct in thinking the snows and melts of the past month or so are unusual. The Dubuque area, he said, has received 40 inches of snow this winter, where the average is around 37 inches. That snowfall total also is notable due to most of it being later than usual.
“The snowfall was below normal in January,” he said. “The opposite can be said for February — 16 inches of snow, about 5 inches above normal. It’s been a mixed bag for a lot of the winter. It was a dry start, then things have gotten relatively active lately.”
Mark Gordon, general manager of Sundown Mountain Resort near Dubuque, said the snow has been great for skiers.
“We had very good weather, especially on the weekends,” he said Friday. “If I had to cue the perfect scenario, it would be 2 or 3 inches of powder right before the weekend, so there’s time for the roads to be clear and it to be sunny. If every day was equal, it would be just an OK season. But every weekend has been just great.”
This winter’s late snows also have been paired with warmer-than-average periods in between the snowfalls.
“Most of early March, temperatures have been well into the 40s and even the 50s back in late February,” Speck said. “Your ground is going to follow that trend and get above freezing. The ground can absorb so much heat and energy. It takes a while for that to go away.”
So, he said, the snows that fall only last a short while.
Gordon said Sundown is having its annual Slush Cup this weekend, during which skiers play with the end-of-season melt in a variety of activities. That event usually ends the season. But with snows continuing to fall, he said, Sundown might extend skiing.
Speck said the late-winter snows also have been mixed with unseasonable rains, with 3 inches falling in February, nearly double the average.
All of that moisture means the soil is saturated. So, this week’s snow and any further moisture mostly will run off into surface water, leading to increased nutrient runoff and likely flooding.
“We’ll just have to hope and pray that the snow doesn’t all melt at once,” he said. “That snowmelt has to go somewhere when it does go. We’re a bit concerned about flooding this year. Up in Dubuque, the latest probability at the Lock and Dam (No. 11), the chance of exceeding (flood levels) is 57%. The probabilities are really high from about April 10 to May 1. If (snow melts) more rapidly than normal, the probability is just going to increase.”
On the Mississippi River, warmer temperatures already have melted the ice enough that tows of barges have been reported heading north, confident enough to try and break through Lake Pepin — between Minnesota and Wisconsin — to reach St. Paul.
In addition to human activity, this winter’s weather has impacts on the natural world.
“There’s going to be winners and losers, which will depend on the species,” said Iowa Department of Natural Resources Biologist Anna Buckardt-Thomas. “Warmer weather and then going back to snow can impact migrating species. … Some of our more local species can also be impacted, especially those which hibernate. With the thawing of the soil, they might be cued to wake up and re-energize.”
She said waterfowl already migrating back north for breeding have had to stop and wait out snows when they normally would not.
Buckardt-Thomas said that plants too, can be fooled by swings in temperature during winter months.
“That can impact maple syrup and other plants leaving dormancy as well — flowers starting to bloom, buds starting to form and bust on trees and that sort of thing,” she said.
Most area species can handle changes such as those experienced recently, but she said similar trends are expected to continue and increase in frequency due to climate change, which will cause problems.
“Most of these animals and plants have adaptations to cope with some of that fluctuation and annual variation,” she said. “We’re in the middle of some long-term big change, but at this point it’s more at the individual level of impact based on their location and the body condition of the individual.”
Speck said climate change certainly will lead to out-of-the-ordinary weather patterns in the future. However, the current warm and wet stretch also coincides with an atmospheric shift out of La Nina conditions — which lead to warmer winters in the southern U.S. and cooler ones in the north — with El Nino conditions on the horizon, marked by drier and warmer conditions in the northern U.S.
