Organizers of Iowa’s decades-old annual bicycle ride across the state will determine the status of this year’s event next week.
The 48th annual Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, known as RAGBRAI, is scheduled to be held from July 19 to 25 and would include a stop overnight on July 24 in Maquoketa, Iowa.
Organizers will determine the status of this year’s event by Monday, April 20, according to a social media post.
The post states that organizers are monitoring the coronavirus pandemic and will “make a decision that is in the best interest of our riders, towns and communities, business partners, vendors and residents.”