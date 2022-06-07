Court documents describe a point-blank shooting that killed a Dubuque man on Saturday night at a birthday barbecue.
A witness described a scene in which Keywani D. Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill., walked up behind Taiwon M. Jackson Jr., 20, of 2273 Washington St., and shot him in the back of the head, then shot again after Jackson had fallen to the ground.
Video surveillance confirmed that account of the shooting during a backyard barbecue birthday party at about 7 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Central Ave., according to the documents released Monday.
“It’s very unnerving, the circumstances of this case,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon. “A (fatal shooting) is always senseless, but to do so in that manner is unthinkable.”
Evans made his initial appearance by video Monday in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County.
Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager set bond at $2 million cash after informing Evans that he faces a charge of first-degree murder.
“This charge carries a (mandatory) penalty of life in prison,” Hostager told Evans, who crossed his arms and sat hunched in a chair at the nearby Dubuque County Jail throughout the brief proceeding.
Evans’ next court hearing is set for June 15.
Court documents state that police responded at about 7 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a shooting. They found Jackson on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
John E. Holston, of 1913 Central Ave., No. 1, told police that he was having a birthday barbecue to which he had invited family. They included his niece and her husband, who also brought along his nephew Evans.
Holston said he saw “Evans come up behind Jackson and shoot him with a handgun in the back of the head” and then “again in the face” before taking off running from the area, documents state.
“Police obtained surveillance video which shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. from behind him in the back of the head,” documents state. “Video also shows Evans shooting Jackson Jr. two more times while on the ground.”
Police investigators used traffic-camera footage to locate Evans after he fled. He was arrested at 7:36 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Holliday Drive.
Police have said that Evans knew Jackson. The court documents do not provide any information regarding a motive for the shooting, and McClimon said Monday that police continue to investigate the case, including if Evans knew Jackson would be in attendance at the party.
“We’re still following up on leads, and we’re still doing interviews,” he said. “We’re still trying to piece together what led up to (the shooting).”
During Monday’s court hearing, Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Jonathan Dunn asked Hostager to set bond at $5 million cash, arguing that Evans was a flight risk and citing his prior criminal history.
“The defendant has no ties to the Dubuque community and is on parole on a weapons charge in Illinois,” Dunn said.
Public defender Steven Drahozal requested a $500,000 cash or surety bond, arguing that Evans received a ride to reach Dubuque and had no way to leave.
Hostager set bail at $2 million.
Hostager also issued a no-contact order between Evans and Holston. Hostager explained that the order not only prohibited Evans from making physical contact with Holston but also banned third-party efforts to contact him.
“I don’t even know who that person is,” Evans said of Holston.
About 90 minutes later, Evans was arrested on two additional charges related to the shooting.
Authorities said he was arrested at 10 a.m. Monday at the jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and first-degree robbery.
Court documents related to those charges have not been released yet, but McClimon wrote in a message to the Telegraph Herald that Evans is a convicted felon who was not allowed to have a gun and that he allegedly “removed property from Jackson’s person after shooting him.”
Dubuque police records indicate this was the fourth shooting with criminal intent in the city this year. For the entirety of 2021, there were 21 such shootings.