News in your town

Man accused of 'stomping' woman's face, seriously injuring her in Dubuque

Wisconsin revenue staff to conduct roadside property inspections in Lafayette County

Police: Man assaults woman, leads authorities on pursuit along Dubuque streets

Computer science becoming staple in tri-state schools

DRA distributes another $410,000 in grants to dozens of local charities

35 COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 1 related death in Crawford County

Police: Man assaults woman, leads authorities on pursuit along Dubuque streets

DRA distributes another $410,000 in grants to dozens of local charities

Dubuque County officials express frustration over pace of vaccines' arrival

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Potosi library reopens with restrictions

25 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County; long-term-care facility adds 11 cases in 24 hours

More than 1,000 Dubuque County residents fully vaccinated, as state provides COVID-19 dose updates

Elizabeth native, Wisconsin officer killed in weekend snowmobile crash

Illinois officials ease bar, restaurant COVID-19 restrictions in Jo Daviess County

Police seek tips on man who failed to return to Dubuque correctional facility

Platteville police: Limited cooperation delaying progress of stabbing investigation

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

$6.5 million in COVID-19 relief coming to Dubuque Community Schools

Jo Daviess County board moves forward with formation of county park

Love that lasts: Dubuque couple making memories through 66 years of marriage

Jo Daviess County grazing conference to be held online

With few options, Platteville Common Council approves tower’s construction

Luminary bags to highlight Guttenberg community walk

Dyersville library hosts carry-out soup fundraiser Jan. 25

Graduate students submit proposed improvements to Manchester officials

State awards Southwest Wisconsin groups $43,000 for watershed conservation initiatives

Local law enforcement reports

Illinois Extension to offer free 8-week webinar series on financial basics

East Dubuque hires 2nd administrative law judge

NICC proposes property tax decrease for residents

Dubuque County officials to consider rezoning for truck, trailer dealership

In Dubuque, virtual MLK celebration speakers call for improved communication, continued activism

East Dubuque votes again to allow outdoor dining in 2021

Family settles case in lawsuit against PDC school district

Epworth gauging public support for proposed splash pad at park

Tri-state-area home sales boom in 2020