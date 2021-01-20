University of Dubuque officials received nearly $90,000 in COVID-19 relief funds to help increase student internet connectivity.
School leaders announced Tuesday that they had received the money through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund. It will be used to help offset the cost of purchasing laptops, software, hotspots and other items.
UD has been holding classes with both in-person and remote options during the current school year. To help students connect with their classes online, officials identified needs such as purchasing software to “allow for a virtual class presence” and creating a program to loan 75 laptops to students who didn’t have computer access when they were not on campus, according to a press release.
UD’s funds are among $6.9 million state officials have earmarked for colleges and universities for internet connectivity this school year.