Thanks to several weeks of mostly dry weather, the National Weather Services recently estimated a much-lower probability that the Mississippi River at Dubuque will reach major flood stage between now and mid-May.
In its latest flood outlook, the NWS stated there was a 51% chance the river would reach major flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge. In late February, the agency placed the likelihood of major flooding at about 90%.
Similarly, the likelihood of major flooding at the Bellevue, Iowa, lock and dam dropped from 86% to 34%.
“This drop was due to a prolonged period of dry weather across much of the Mississippi River Valley and a favorable snowmelt,” the NWS stated. “However, it remains important to note that the overall risk of flooding remains high through the spring.”
The major flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge is 21.5 feet. Current NWS projections show the Mississippi River is predicted to have its highest chance of topping that flood stage during the latter half of April. The minor flood stage is 17 feet, and the NWS still estimates there is a greater than 95% chance the river will top that at some point.
In 2019, the river was above flood stage at Dubuque’s railroad bridge for a record 86 consecutive days.