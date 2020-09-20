Eight-five additional cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque County were confirmed from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. today, increasing the county's total to 2,773.
Those 85 new cases came from 274 new tests recorded in the county in that time span, bringing that total to 37,903. That means the county had a positivity rate of 31% during that 24-hour span. The county’s overall positivity rate rose to 9.9%.
Delaware County reported 15 additional cases for a total of 334.
Jackson County had two new cases, for a total of 297, and Clayton County reported three additional cases and a total of 231
Jones County reported five new cases for a total of 244.
There were no additional COVID-related deaths in the five-county area, so the total remains at 40 for Dubuque County and three in each of the other counties.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported five new cases at Good Neighbor Home in Manchester. The long-term care outbreak in Delaware County now includes 11 positive cases and one of those individuals is listed as recovered.
The department continues to report one long-term care outbreak in Dubuque County, with seven positives cases reported at Sunnycrest Manor. One of those individuals has recovered.
Statewide, Iowa reported 874 additional cases, for a total of 80,010.
Iowa’s related death toll rose by one, to 1,264.