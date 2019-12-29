Authorities said a Maquoketa, Iowa, man was intoxicated when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed early Saturday on U.S. 61 near Dubuque.
According to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department press release, deputies were called at 2:27 a.m. Saturday to U.S. 61 near Merlin Lane to investigate a one-vehicle crash.
Police determined that Brayton W. Ragsdale, 21, was traveling south on U.S. 61 when he drove off the road and into a ditch. The vehicle came back onto the highway and Ragsdale entered the median, causing the vehicle to roll.
Police said Ragsdale refused treatment at the scene. He was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated and was cited with failure to maintain control of his vehicle and failure to wear a seatbelt.