Officials for a Dubuque-headquartered manufacturing company said they are optimistic about the rest of their fiscal year, despite several challenges persisting.

Flexsteel Industries reported net sales of $95.7 million for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, which ended Sept. 30. That marks a 30.5% decrease from the $137.7 million in sales reported during the same period of the previous year. However, company officials noted last quarter’s total was a 7.3% increase over the same period in the last year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

