Tragedy and trauma never had been strangers to a young Cleveland native named Michelle Knight.
Her life was marred by poverty and abuse, she said, causing her to run away from home at age 14, believing she would be better off on the streets.
At age 18, she became pregnant and was determined to give her son the life she never had. But with the few resources and turbulent home life Knight had, he eventually was placed in foster care.
On Aug. 23, 2002, Knight, then 21, left her cousin’s house and was on her way to a custody meeting. She stopped to ask for directions when a man she recognized as the father of one of her close friends offered her a ride.
That man was Ariel Castro. And instead of taking her to court, he took her to his home, where she would be starved, bound and raped — sometimes several times per day. She also was subjected to starvation and beatings that resulted in at least five miscarriages.
It was a torture she endured for 11 years alongside Amanda Berry, kidnapped on April 21, 2003, the day before her 17th birthday; and Gina DeJesus, kidnapped on April 2, 2004, at age 14.
On May 6, 2013, Castro mistakenly left a door unlocked upon leaving the home. Berry and her 6-year-old daughter, whom she had birthed while in captivity, were able to make contact with passersby and escaped. Authorities later freed Knight and DeJesus.
Castro was arrested and pleaded guilty to 937 of the 977 charges against him, including kidnapping, rape and aggravated murder, as part of a plea bargain. Knight confronted her captor during his sentencing, which carried consecutive life terms, plus 1,000 years, without parole.
One month into his sentence, Castro was found dead inside his cell. Authorities ruled it a suicide.
Today, Knight, 40 — who changed her name to Lily Rose Lee eight years ago — has been back in the world for a shorter duration than her captivity. But there was a time she never thought the light would break through the darkness in her life.
“There were so very many times that I thought I would never make it out,” Lee said in a phone interview. “We had tried thousands of times, but it never worked. (Castro) liked to play cat-and-mouse games, pretending he was not at home when he was downstairs the whole time, and leaving things unlocked. But then, we’d be punished.”
Lee said despite believing she was the most hated person in the house due to Castro’s violent treatment toward her, her lowest point was being forced to eat food containing mustard, to which she was allergic.
“I couldn’t breathe,” she said. “That was a moment I thought I actually might die.”
Lee said Castro also taunted her, reminding her that no one was looking for her. Authorities later admitted that limited resources were spent in Lee’s search. She even was removed from a missing persons’ database, written off as a runaway.
“I couldn’t believe this happened to me, and I thought it would never stop,” Lee said. “But I still held on to hope that maybe someday I’d make it out in some way.”
It’s that message that Lee hopes will resonate with attendees of Riverview Center’s “Evening of Light,” at which she will be the keynote speaker.
The event — rescheduled from 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 29, at Grand River Center in the Port of Dubuque.
In the year that followed her escape and rescue, Lee was reluctant to speak publicly about the experience. However, she since has stepped forward as a passionate advocate in helping others heal from trauma — particularly young adults who have gone missing or endured human trafficking.
“You are not alone, and you should never give up hope,” Lee said. “You can control your destiny. There will always be ups and downs and slips and falls. But you don’t have to let the trauma that has happened to you in your life define who you are.”
In addition to her public speaking engagements, Lee also has been featured on “Dr. Phil,” “The Today Show,” “Anderson Cooper 360” and through various news outlets.
In 2014, she became a New York Times best-selling author with the release of her memoir, “Finding Me: A Decade of Darkness, a Life Reclaimed.” Her second book, “Life After Darkness: Finding Healing and Happiness After the Cleveland Kidnappings,” was published in 2018.
Lee said she found it surprising how the outreach aided in her healing.
“At first, it was very awkward to share my story,” she said. “But it actually helped me to come forward to be myself. Me telling my story made a difference. It never gets easier, but I try my best. I’ve had to learn how to tell my story without retraumatizing myself but also without sugarcoating what happened. Certain things hit harder.”
Riverview Center Executive Director Gwen Bramlet-Hecker said stories such as Lee’s need to be heard, as they demonstrate healing and resiliency.
“She exemplifies the strength of survivors we serve every day,” Bramlet-Hecker said. “While Lily’s story is extraordinary in the complexity of trauma she experienced and the duration of her captivity, it remains a perfect example of the dynamics of violence we see all the time — someone exerting power and control over another to cause great physical and emotional harm. We all must continue to work to create communities free of such violence.”
While Lee no longer has contact with Berry or DeJesus, saying that connecting with them remains emotionally difficult, she is thriving.
She continues to call Ohio home and has been happily married since 2016. She loves to sing, work with animals and hopes to establish an animal rescue.
She also revels in her new name.
“For me, it was a rebirth and owning who I am today,” Lee said. “Lily stands for purity of heart. Rose was the name of my best friend’s mother, who took care of me instead of my mom. Lee is my son’s middle name. They’re all little pieces of me.”
It’s an extraordinary rebound from the life she knew as Michelle Knight.
“No matter what you are going through in life, stay hopeful,” Lee said. “Take small baby steps, and never give up on yourself. Tomorrow is not promised. Your best life could be right around the corner.”