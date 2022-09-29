Dodge Street intersection with Northwest Arterial
The Iowa DOT is proposing major changes to improve traffic flow at the the intersection Northwest Arterial and Dodge Street in Dubuque.

 Dave Kettering

Local business and property owners offered mixed assessments of a proposed road improvement project that would make significant changes to a major Dubuque intersection.

The Iowa Department of Transportation held a public meeting this week allowing residents to ask questions and provide their opinions on the project to improve traffic at the intersection of Dodge Street/U.S. 20 and the Northwest Arterial. State officials intend to review the feedback before deciding whether to request state funding for the project.

