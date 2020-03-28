The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s
departments reported:
- Lamarcus Miller, 32, and Marrie Dean III, 29, both of Madison, were arrested at about 8 a.m. Friday on U.S. 51 near Monestery Road on felony controlled substance violations. Police said the two had more than 2.5 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle when they were pulled over.
- Courtney D. Brant, 24, of Platte- ville, Wis., reported the theft of a cellphone valued at $1,500 at about noon Wednesday from Motel 6 Dubuque, 2670 Dodge St.