Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
CASCADE, Iowa -- A walking trail has been resurfaced in Cascade.
The Coohey Walking Trail along the North Fork Maquoketa River had been damaged as a result of heavy construction vehicles used during a river levee construction project in May.
City Administrator Deanna McCusker said officials had planned to renovate the nearly 20-year-old trail but waited until the conclusion of the levee project.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.