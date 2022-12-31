Dubuque City Council members next week will consider voting on a batch of much-anticipated improvements to a major downtown roadway and determine the future of truck traffic in the surrounding area.

Council members on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will consider approving the Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan. The robust list of projects includes multiple proposed improvements on Central between 11th and 22nd streets.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.