Dubuque City Council members next week will consider voting on a batch of much-anticipated improvements to a major downtown roadway and determine the future of truck traffic in the surrounding area.
Council members on Tuesday, Jan. 3, will consider approving the Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan. The robust list of projects includes multiple proposed improvements on Central between 11th and 22nd streets.
“What this plan does is it creates a vision for the area,” said Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors. “Once council approves that plan, it means city staff and other stakeholders can really move forward on implementing that vision.”
The plan includes potentially changing the stretch of Central from a one-way to two-way road, expanding sidewalks, adding greenery and on-street decorations and creating a Central Avenue pedestrian plaza. The list of improvements has been in development since 2018 when the city first partnered with RDG Planning & Design.
The plan has been revised several times using feedback from local residents and business owners about what they would and would not like to see. City staff plan to continue to seek feedback on the improvements following council approval as they dig into project specifics.
Reached Friday, Council Member Ric Jones said he expects “broad council support” for the plan, which was discussed at length during a recent council work session. He expressed particular interest in the prospective addition of new downtown businesses and living options.
“We have a really vital, really populated corridor there that impacts a lot of people with how it looks and feels, and we’ve got to get it looking and feeling better so it’s a place to be instead of a place to be stuck,” he said.
Council members on Tuesday also will consider whether to amend the city’s ordinances to continue the use of commercial truck routes on Central Avenue and White Street through Dec. 31 2023. A previous ordinance change allowed truck traffic through the end of 2022 after the streets lost their designation as part of U.S. 52 in conjunction with the completion of the Southwest Arterial.
City staff recommends extending the truck route designation on Central to allow time to complete traffic improvements on the Northwest Arterial and also offer businesses impacted by the redesignation necessary time to collaborate on alternate solutions for commercial transport.
Council Member David Resnick said Friday that he is glad the city is being “flexible” on the matter, even though he is in favor of the ultimate reduction of truck traffic in the area. He added that Tuesday’s vote is not meant to allow truck traffic indefinitely but instead offer affected businesses time to plan and adjust to the road designation changes.
“(The reduction) will help our downtown and residential neighborhoods in many ways, but I also understand that our companies have invested a lot of infrastructure into that area,” he said. “We’re trying to find the best way to make this work.”
