EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — The parent company of an East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer facility this week announced a net loss of $21 million in the first quarter of 2020.
CVR Partners reported net sales of $75 million for the quarter, which ended March 31. That is down from $92 million in the same, three-month stretch during the previous year.
This marks the second consecutive year in which CVR opened the season in the red. In the first quarter of 2019, the company reported a net loss of $6 million.
Overall in 2019, the company lost $35 million, which was actually an improvement over the $50 million lost in 2018.
Based in Texas, CVR is a manufacturer of ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate solution fertilizer products.
Its East Dubuque nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing facility includes a 1,075 ton-per-day ammonia unit and a 1,100 ton-per-day UAN unit.