On Friday, United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States announced the recipients of $900,000 in funding through the group’s grant program targeting poverty in the region.
The grants, spread out among 34 nonprofit organizations in the tri-state area, represent a more focused thrust of funding for the regional United Way than in years past.
“The United Way has taken these last couple of years to really hone our message,” said President and CEO Danielle Peterson. “One of the things we’ve done is elevate our support in poverty-reduction programs here locally. We know not one organization can do it alone.”
In seeking to address the area’s poverty problem, these grants are broken into three categories — $366,529 going to financial stability, $351,221 going to health and $182,250 going to education.
The biggest grant by dollar amount was $72,500 to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque for its meals and Healthy Habits programs for up to 2,000 children in need.
“It allows us to provide healthy meals — breakfast, lunch and dinner, depending on the site,” said Executive Director Brian Meyer. “We have a lot of different programs in health habits that also really help the kids. Establishing the habits as young children, they can grow up and be more fit in the future.”
The second-largest award went to Catholic Charities’ brain-health counseling program.
“Our agency is one of the only ones in the tri-state area that have an income-based sliding fee scale,” said Executive Director Tracy Morrison. “Taking care of our brain is just as important as taking care of any other part of our body. And we’re committed to ending the stigma around brain-health treatment.”
Health grants also included those for two new partners for United Way. Convivium Urban Farmstead received $7,200 for its Good & Cheap Cooking Class series. DuRide received $7,500 for income support for financially-insecure DuRide members.
Financial stability grants included $65,367 to the Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA crisis services and $40,162 to the Fountain of Youth’s partners in change program.
UnityPoint Health’s Visiting Nurse Association also received $35,000 for its Representative Payee Program, which provides financial oversight to about 75 people receiving Social Security and disability benefits per year.
“We work with individuals to make sure all their basic needs are met, oversee finances to make sure they have food, clothing, shelter,” said VNA Administrator Stacey Killian. “The people in these programs are very vulnerable. Without a payee, if their benefits are suspended, they can become homeless, turn to substance abuse.”
United Way also worked to spread grants around the tri-states, awarding $10,000 to the Community Foundation of Jackson County’s restorative justice program and $25,000 to comprehensive vocational training at The Workshop in Galena, Ill.
These grants are two-year commitments, allowing the organizations to budget more than just one year’s worth of programming.