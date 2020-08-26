A local agency is receiving $1 million to help Medicare beneficiaries prevent and detect health care fraud.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, announced on Tuesday that a grant for Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging will allow the organization to offer a Senior Medicare Patrol Resource Center.
Senior Medicare Patrol helps Medicare “beneficiaries, families and caregivers with preventing, detecting and reporting health care fraud, errors and abuse,” according to a press release from Finkenauer’s office.
The service area for Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties.