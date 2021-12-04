Sorry, an error occurred.
The Bellevue Police Department posted a call for information on Facebook on Saturday after several vehicles were reportedly egged.
The post, featuring a photo of yellow egg yolk smeared onto the side of a vehicle, said that "many" vehicles were egged Friday night in Bellevue.
Police asked residents to check personal security cameras for any suspicious activity and report any information by calling 563-872-4545.
