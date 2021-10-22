Police said a man was arrested in connection to the burglary of a Dubuque County business and the theft of $12,000 worth of tools in March.
David P. Steil, 48, of Colesburg, Iowa, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-degree theft and third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Steil cut a hole in a fence and broke into Ehrlich Concrete, 10605 U.S. 52 North, before the company opened on March 1, taking tools. Some of the stolen tools were found piled outside of a fence, and multiple sets of footprints were discovered leading to and from the business.
City of Dubuque traffic camera footage showed a vehicle stopping in the roadway and dropping off three subjects on South John Deere Road, which runs parallel to the fence line of the business. One subject “can be seen hesitating as he goes onto the property as a vehicle passes and illuminates him,” documents state.
Camera footage shows the vehicle returning to the 100 block of East 29th Street. Officers executed a search warrant at 107 E. 29th St. Steil was found inside the residence, and police identified him as the subject seen on camera footage outside Ehrlich Concrete.
“During the execution of the search warrant, an item was located in the basement of the residence which was identified by the owner of Ehrlich Concrete as one of the items taken from the business,” documents state.