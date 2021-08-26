Sorry, an error occurred.
An auction of items worn by players during Major League Baseball’s Field of Dreams game in Dyersville will benefit local cancer care.
Jerseys and batting helmets worn Aug. 12 by members of Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees are available for bid at mlb.com/fodauction, according to a press release.
Opening bids for each item are set at $200. The auction closes at 7 p.m. Sept. 5.
Auction proceeds benefit MercyOne Dubuque Cancer Center. The facility offers hematology and oncology outpatient services, chemotherapy infusion and radiation oncology services
