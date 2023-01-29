Lt. Bruce Deutsch removed a flat vape cartridge from a small plastic bag at the Dubuque Police Department.
He rubbed a moist swab across the end of the device, then rubbed the swab across a thin test strip that he had laid out on the table. The strip immediately turned red.
“You can already see the red reaction, which indicates to us that there’s THC present in the device,” Deutsch said. “So, the student with this vape device would be considered to be in possession of marijuana.”
The vape cartridge had been confiscated from a Dubuque Community School District student days earlier. During the 2021-2022 school year, more than 30 such devices were taken from Dubuque students by Deutsch and the school resource officers that he supervises.
Nationwide, 11% of eighth-graders, 21.5% of tenth-graders and 32.6% of 12th-graders reported using illicit drugs in the past year, according to the 2022 Monitoring the Future survey funded through National Institute on Drug Abuse. The survey defined “illicit drugs” as including marijuana, LSD, other hallucinogens, crack, cocaine and heroin, or any use of substances such as stimulants or tranquilizers not under a doctor’s orders.
Among those substances, marijuana was one of the most common: 30.7% of 12th-graders nationwide reported using marijuana in the past year. In Iowa, 16% of 11th-graders reported having ever used marijuana, according to the 2021 Iowa Youth Survey, which collected data from more than 46,000 students across the state.
Local schools and community agencies use a multi-layer approach, from preventative programs to enforcement of controlled-substance violations, to address student substance abuse and get youth the support they need.
“Any time they’re under the influence … it affects (students) in so many different avenues of their health,” said Vicky Coyle, Western Dubuque Community School District’s director of special education and at-risk coordinator. “If they’re using, they’re not … being present in the day and being able to do their best.”
Preventative measures
In many area school districts, work to combat substance abuse begins with preventative education.
Shirley Horstman, Dubuque Community Schools director of student services, said elementary, middle and high school health classes include curricula on drug and alcohol usage and its effects. In sixth grade, students receive education through the Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) program, administered by a school resource officer.
Other community agencies also implement preventative programs in school settings.
Vicki Gassman, maternal child adolescent coordinator with UnityPoint Health Visiting Nurse Association, regularly visits area middle and high schools to educate students on tobacco and vaping and their health effects. The programs are funded through a state Community Partnership for Tobacco Prevention and Control grant awarded to Dubuque County Board of Health.
Gassman also helps support Iowa Students for Tobacco Education and Prevention chapters at Washington and Jefferson middle schools and Hempstead High School in Dubuque. As members of ISTEP groups, students focus on “street marketing” to their peers, communicating the adverse effects of substance use through posters and other activities.
“Youth tend to listen to youth more so than they do to a person coming in to tell them to do something,” she said.
In July, Area Substance Abuse Council, which primarily served Benton, Clinton, Jackson, Jones and Linn counties in Iowa, and Substance Abuse Service Center, which primarily served Dubuque and Delaware counties, aligned under the ASAC name. The agency now serves all seven counties, offering treatment for substance abuse and gambling disorders as well as preventative programs in schools and offices.
Ellen Schardt, ASAC prevention specialist for Dubuque and Jackson counties, said when she shares preventative information with students, she avoids ultimatums and offers simple facts about the potential impacts of substance use.
“‘Just say no’ isn’t effective. What’s effective is telling the truth and being honest with them,” she said. “Scare tactics and one-time presentations are not as effective as a program that is implemented throughout the years and spans ages and grade levels.”
Blake Blackorby, a freshman at Hempstead, said no one that he is close to has used drugs or alcohol to his knowledge, but he knows it happens among his fellow students.
“It’s almost impossible for it to not happen, so yes, I’m sure there’s people at Hempstead who are using,” he said.
He said he felt the D.A.R.E. program and health class education on substance abuse he received was beneficial, although he never intended to experiment with drugs or alcohol himself.
“I know the effects that it can have on my health, and I know people have lost jobs and ruined their lives because of substance abuse,” he said. “I don’t want to go down that path.”
Identification and response
In addition to prevention, agencies such as ASAC offer direct treatment for area students dealing with substance-abuse-related concerns.
Candace Seitz, ASAC director of prevention for Dubuque, Jackson and Clinton counties, said an ASAC treatment counselor is in Dubuque Community School District’s middle and high schools for about 20 hours per week, working one-on-one or in small groups with students who need support.
“That could be anything from where students are already using to trying to prevent the onset of first use, or even if someone has a substance abuser in their home,” she said. “ … If there’s a student who is identified by the district who is at risk for substance abuse or problem gambling use, we’re there.”
Horstman said students typically are identified for ASAC services by school counselors or, occasionally, through self-identification. Although school counselors are not licensed therapists, they also can work with students to identify underlying issues and refer them to community programs and resources.
“Typically, there’s a reason why kids begin to use,” Horstman said. “Oftentimes, it’s those underlying factors of brain health issues, social emotional or past traumas that produce anxiety, depression and things that students are not equipped to handle, so they begin to self-medicate.”
One program to which students and families might be referred is Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque, which has a residential treatment center called the Psychiatric Medical Institution for Children. The facility, which serves adolescents with co-occurring brain health and substance abuse concerns, has about 12 beds and usually has a waiting list, according to Tassie Crews, Hillcrest outpatient therapist for co-occurring disorders, substances and mental health.
Students can arrive at the PMIC in a variety of ways, whether via court orders, referrals from juvenile court officers or parents who seek help for their children. Once there, the amount of time they stay varies based on their progress. For students who might not require the structure of an inpatient facility, Hillcrest offers outpatient therapies and classes.
“We address the various types of substances that they’re using, and we teach coping skills, recovery skills and work through any sort of triggers they may have,” Crews said.
Complaints, citations and charges
When students are discovered with controlled substances on school property, Deutsch and other school resource officers step in to file a juvenile complaint or citation, depending on the substance in question.
“Our unit really focuses more on being a resource, mentor and counselor, so enforcement’s one of our last objectives,” Deutsch said. “But when it comes to controlled substances, we’re dictated by the state requirement for arrests because (controlled substance) possession requires fingerprinting and a mug shot, so by state standards, we have to take the student out of the school.”
Dubuque Community School District has one elementary school resource officer, as well as three officers who each cover one middle and one high school. An additional SRO lieutenant assists in covering all schools, and a D.A.R.E. officer also covers schools as availability allows.
According to Deutsch, during the 2021-2022 school year, school resource officers handled 39 incidents that resulted in a student from Dubuque Community Schools being charged with a marijuana violation. One of those charges stemmed from an elementary school student, while all the rest were secondary school students, and about 90% were THC vape cartridges.
“We did have a marijuana joint today discovered on a kid, but that’s the anomaly anymore,” he said recently. “You’re more likely to find the THC cartridges or edibles, like gummies or those types of things.”
The district last school year also had three charges for possession of prescription medications, with two drug paraphernalia charges and four charges for students who were drug-impaired on school property.
Officers also wrote 141 citations for tobacco vaping devices and two citations for other tobacco possession, such as cigarettes or chewing tobacco. Deutsch said any substance that is nicotine- or tobacco-based triggers a citation, meaning the student is given a ticket and a civil fine but is not arrested as they would be for possession of a controlled substance such as marijuana.
So far in the 2022-2023 school year, school resource officers have sent juvenile complaint affidavits to the county attorney’s office for 24 marijuana charges, seven charges for drug-impaired students and three paraphernalia charges in Dubuque Community Schools.
Deutsch said officers are not seeing “harder drugs” such as cocaine or heroin in the schools, and he noted that the vast majority of school-based drug charges and citations stem from staff who observe students with the substance or smell an odor and call for school resource officers to investigate.
“We don’t proactively patrol the hallways looking for controlled substances,” he said.
Emphasis on diversion
After a controlled substance complaint has been filed against a Dubuque County student, it comes to the office of John McEnany, juvenile court supervisor for Iowa’s First Judicial District.
McEnany said his office works with youth charged with a variety of offenses, including possession of alcohol, controlled substances and drug paraphernalia. Since tobacco is not a controlled substance, he does not handle vaping or possession of tobacco offenses, unless the vaping device has THC, like the one Deutsch was testing at the station.
In many situations, particularly if the case represents the student’s first time possessing a controlled substance, the student will be sent to attend a diversion class. Currently, McEnany’s office utilizes the online software 3rd Millennium Classrooms to deliver that coursework, although previously SASC offered in-person courses. McEnany said he met recently with ASAC representatives to discuss launching in-person diversion classes once again.
In other cases, the student is referred to a juvenile court officer, who completes a risk assessment and determines whether to refer the student to court or to an inpatient or outpatient program.
“I think we hold youth accountable proportionate to what needs to be done,” McEnany said. “We try to be certain about it, and we try to be swift about it. We have to realize that youth are in that phase where they’re learning … and usually, these youth pose the most risk to themselves.”
In 2018, McEnany’s office had 62 Dubuque County juveniles referred for substance-abuse complaints, with 13 of those charges stemming directly from the county’s schools.
In 2020, the total more than doubled, reaching 131 juveniles, but the number of school-related juvenile substance abuse charges stayed about the same, at 16 students.
The next year, as the total number of juveniles referred for substance abuse declined slightly to 119, school-related charges shot up to 43 students.
Figures for 2022 are not yet available, according to McEnany.
‘Our goal is to dig deeper’
Western Dubuque Community School District is in its fourth year of utilizing “resiliency rooms” at Western Dubuque High School, Cascade Junior High and High School and Drexler Middle School.
Any student who receives an in-school suspension — which could be due to alcohol or drug infractions but is not limited to those issues — spends time in the resiliency room. Those who were sent to the room after being caught with drugs or other such substances spend time working through stations to educate themselves on the substance they were using and its effects on the body.
“We found that giving kids in-school suspensions and just making them work on homework all day is not going to make any changes the next day,” said Coyle. “Our goal is to dig deeper because we can tell kids to stop vaping or doing drugs, but what we want to do is get to why they feel the need to vape or use alcohol or drugs and address that issue.”
During the 2019-2020 school year, which was shortened due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, 13 students spent time in the resiliency rooms due to substance-abuse-related concerns.
That total increased to 38 students in the 2020-2021 school year and 44 students in the 2021-2022 school year. So far in the 2022-2023 school year, 14 students have visited the room for substance-abuse-related reasons.
If students have been sent to the resiliency room three times for the same reason, school officials will meet with the student and parents to discuss concerns and direct families to outside resources if needed.
Angela Bibb, school counselor in Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District, said any student caught with drugs or alcohol on school property is required to attend three meetings with her, along with their parents or guardians. At those meetings, she helps students set personal goals and discusses how substance abuse might impact those goals, as well as addressing the reasons behind the student’s decision to use drugs or alcohol.
In the six years she has worked in the district, Bibb said she has met with four students for substance abuse concerns: two for alcohol-related offenses and two for vaping. The last incident occurred at least two years ago.
“It’s just not common. Our school district is very, very small, so I think that’s part of it,” she said. “I do feel like it’s still happening. Maybe it’s not happening as often or frequently, but it would be naïve to think that it doesn’t occur. … Our kids in general are very good kids, but kids are still kids.”
Legality and access
At Galena (Ill.) High School, counselor Brooke Deppe regularly participates in “student concern meetings” with her fellow staff members, where they will discuss any unusual or concerning behaviors they notice from students.
“A lot of times with the kids you can see a marked change in their behavior,” she said. “They’re really sluggish, their eyes are bloodshot or have dilated pupils, or they were a really good student and now they’re really struggling to get things done. Life starts changing when they start using a lot of any substance.”
She said the Jo Daviess County area offers “very limited” treatment options for students with substance abuse issues. If they require more intensive care, she will refer families to Rosecrance Harrison Campus in Rockford, Ill., which offers inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programs. On average, she said, she refers about one student per year to that facility.
Deppe noted that marijuana has been more easily accessible for Illinois students since Jan. 1, 2020, when it became legal for adults 21 and older to purchase cannabis for recreational use from licensed dispensaries across the state. Dispensaries opened in Galena and East Dubuque in March and May of 2021, respectively.
“Since states have legalized (cannabis), the ease of adults getting it has increased incredibly,” said Crews. “When a 13-year-old says, ‘I started smoking weed at the age of 10,’ my first thought is, ‘Where does a 10-year-old get their hands on weed?’ And it’s generally from a family member or a friend whose family member smokes.”
According to the 2022 Illinois Youth Survey, 2% of Jo Daviess County eighth-graders had used marijuana in the past 30 days, as compared to 3% of 10th-grade students and 13% of 12th-graders.
According to the 2021 Iowa Youth Survey, 1% of sixth-graders, 4% of eighth-graders and 16% of 11th-graders had ever used marijuana. In all three grades, nearly half of those who had used it previously had done so in the past month.
In Wisconsin, the percentage of high school students who had used marijuana in the past 30 days ranged from 8.5% of ninth-graders to 23% of 12th-graders, according to the 2021 Wisconsin Youth Risk Behavior Survey.
