The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque holds it fourth annual “data walk” event next week.
The event will be held in-person from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at the foundation offices, 700 Locust St., according to a press release.
Data on the theme of employment and equity will be displayed, including indicators of the pandemic’s impact on work force availability and average wages compared to Dubuque’s cost of living.
Data presented at the event is intended to generate discussion and collaboration to find local solutions to issues, according to the release.
Visit dbqfoundation.org/DataWalk2021 for more information.
