WOODMAN, Wis. -- Authorities reported today that a man faces his eighth charge of operating while intoxicated following a traffic stop in Grant County.
Edward D. Lund, 59, of Janesville, is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with operating while intoxicated-seventh, eighth or ninth offense; resisting or obstructing an officer; and two counts of felony bail jumping.
His next court hearing is set for Thursday, May 7.
According to a press release, Grant County deputies observed a vehicle "acting suspicious" at about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on Grant County A near Woodman. They determined that Lund was intoxicated after they made contact with him, but he refused to exit his vehicle and tried to drive away. Lund also resisted arrest as he was being taken into custody.
The release indicates that Lund has been convicted of OWI six other times and has a pending OWI case in Rock County.