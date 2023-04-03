Lottery ticket purchased in Dubuque County wins $40 million jackpot

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth more than $40 million was purchased in Dubuque County.
The Iowa Lottery announced on Sunday that the winning ticket in the Lotto America jackpot was purchased at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3, according to a press release.
The jackpot in Saturday’s drawing was a record for the Lotto America game, worth a $40.03 million annuity or a $21.28 million cash option.
The winner was not immediately identified Sunday.
The jackpot-winning ticket matched all six numbers in Saturday’s Lotto America drawing, which were: 2-38-43-46-51 and Star Ball 7. Eichman’s will receive a $5,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
“You hear all the time, ‘What are the odds?’ Well, it happened here,” Stacy Eichman said in the release.
Eichman is the owner of the establishment, which has been in her family since 1931.
“Honestly, I’m still processing,” Eichman said. “It’s hard to believe.”
The Lotto America jackpot had been growing since July 2021. The previous record jackpot in the game was a $22.82 million prize won in March 2018 by a Minnesota family.
“As the jackpot continued to climb, we kept saying that the odds of winning it in Iowa are the same as anywhere else, and now it’s happened,” said Iowa Lottery CEP Matt Strawn, who also serves as vice-chairman of the Lotto America game group. “This is a moment to celebrate for our winner, our retailer, and the Iowa Lottery.”
The release states that Lotto America is known as Powerball’s smaller cousin. The game costs $1 to play and has drawings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, like Powerball.
Players select numbers from two separate pools for a chance to win. Lotto America’s jackpots start at a smaller level, and the game has easier odds of winning.
Lotto America is sold by 13 lotteries, while Powerball is offered by 48.
Players in Lotto America choose five numbers from a pool of 52 and another number, called the Star Ball, from a pool of 10. Players who match all six numbers in a drawing win the game’s jackpot.
The odds of winning the jackpot in Lotto America are around 1 in 26 million, compared to odds of about 1 in 292.2 million of winning the Powerball jackpot and about 1 in 302.6 million of winning the Mega Millions jackpot.
Jackpot prizes must be claimed at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive, Iowa. Lottery offices are closed on weekends, so today is the earliest that the prize could be claimed.
The release states that Iowa Lottery officials encourage winners of sizable amounts to consult a lawyer or financial planner before stepping forward to claim the prize.
Saturday’s jackpot win marks the second Lotto America jackpot won in Iowa. A Davenport man won a $4.38 million jackpot in the game in May 2018.
The Lotto America jackpot returns to a $2 million annuity, $1.06 million cash option, for the game’s next drawing on Monday.
