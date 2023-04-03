Lottery ticket purchased in Dubuque County wins $40 million jackpot
The Iowa Lottery announced Sunday that a winning ticket worth more than $40 million was sold at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3.

A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth more than $40 million was purchased in Dubuque County.

The Iowa Lottery announced on Sunday that the winning ticket in the Lotto America jackpot was purchased at Eichman’s Bar & Grill, 11941 U.S. 3, according to a press release.

