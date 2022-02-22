PLATTEVILLE, Wis. -- Platteville Regional Chamber has announced the lineup for the Southwest Music Festival in July.

Performers include the Spazmatics, a 1980s cover band, and Madison County, a seven-piece country show band based in Madison.

The annual music festival is scheduled for 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, July 16, on Second Street in downtown Platteville.

The Spazmatics will take the stage at 5 p.m. Madison County will play at 9 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you