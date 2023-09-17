DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Christine Wagner is often asked the same question.
“A lot of people ask, ‘Why is there a
Kieler’s store in Dickeyville?’”
The answer begins to tell the story of Kieler’s Grocery & Liquor, a small town grocery store that has served its community for more than 85 years.
“Well, my grandparents were John and Margaret Kieler and I didn’t change the name,” Christine said.
The Kieler name has been associated with the store on South Main Street in Dickeyville since the 1930s.
“It was built in 1937 by Grandpa’s brother, Ralph Kieler,” Christine said.
A year later, Christine’s grandparents, John and Margaret Kieler, assumed ownership of the store. The couple would operate the store for decades.
“My grandpa died in 1982 and my grandma kept (the store) until 1984,” Christine said.
John and Margaret Kieler’s daughters, Mary Lou Undelhofen and Nancy Ames, took over the store in 1984. The sisters owned and operated the store for 20 years.
Christine, 62, is the daughter of the late Nancy Ames, and worked at the store while growing up.
“You knew everybody in town,” she said. “Grandpa always had lots of jokes for people. (John and Margaret) lived right above the store here. I spent a whole lot of time here.”
Christine has worked at the store full time since 1980. Her husband, Steve “Porter” Wagner, 68, owns a construction company in Dickeyville. Porter also helps out at the store — particularly when deliveries arrive.
Porter’s knowledge of local history extends to the origin of the lumber used in the construction of the store.
“Back when they built this (building), all of the hand-sawn lumber came from down by the Mississippi River flat beds, above O’Leary’s Lake,” Porter said. “They were building the lock and dam at the time and the area was being flooded.”
While Christine grew up working in the store, she didn’t think it would become her career.
“What happened was, my mom and Mary were of retirement age and they wanted to sell it,” Christine said.
Rather than seeing the store slip out of family ownership, Christine and Porter stepped in to purchase the establishment.
“When it came down to it, I didn’t have the heart to let it go yet,” Christine said of the store. “That’s also why we didn’t change the name. It’s Kieler’s.”
John and Margaret expanded the store with two additions from its original configuration.
“And we totally remodeled it in 2007, with all new ceilings and floors,” Christine said.
The store has survived several challenges over the decades, including competition from larger retailers in nearby Dubuque and Platteville.
“But we have that friendly, hometown service that you don’t get in those big stores,” Christine said. “A lot of them don’t even wait on you anymore — they have self-checkout, and some people don’t like that.”
The supply chain issues that hampered many businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic posed another challenge to the store.
“We tried other providers (of goods) to see if they could fill in for us,” she said. “We survived it.”
The Wagners have three grown daughters — all of whom worked at the store at one time. One daughter continues to work at the store occasionally.
“Our daughter helps out when she can, but she has her other job and she has kids,” Christine said. “We have 10 grandkids — four in Rice Lake, two in Mosinee and four in Potosi.”
Christine said the store’s busiest times of the year are summer and holidays.
“A lot of other stores close up on holidays, but we don’t,” Christine said. “We’re open 365 days a year. We might be open just until noon on holidays, but we’re here for people.”
Stocking of a popular, only-in-Wisconsin beer also draws customers to the store — sometimes from great distances.
“Well sell a lot of New Glarus beer that you can only get in Wisconsin,” Christine said.
A map on a wall in the store is filled with pins representing the residences of people who have purchased the beer from the Dickeyville store.
“It’s pretty cool,” Porter said. “We’ve had people from Alaska and Hawaii who have bought New Glarus just from this store. We had one guy, he lived in Denver. He would go to Omaha and stop in the Indian casino to gamble. That was on Friday. Saturday morning, he would drive up here, buy his beer and everything he needed. Then go back to Omaha to stay over because he had a free night because he gambled so much, then he would go back to Denver.”
The store also draws a number of Nebraska football fans for Big Ten games against Wisconsin in Madison.
“Nebraska fans flock in here,” Porter said.
Christine said the store sells a lot of cheese curds, too.
“We get two deliveries a week,” she said. “It comes from Rock Cheese, out of Plain, (Wis.).”
Store business will pick up again as leaves begin to change.
“September slows down because of school, but then it picks up in October through the end of the year because the leaf watchers will stop,” Christine said.
“They will stop for their cheese curds and their beer,” Porter said. “You can look in the parking lot and it will be packed and you see (license plates) from every state imaginable.”
“Every day is different,” Christine said. “You never know who is going to walk through the door. It’s a fun job.”