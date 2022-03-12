PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Economic partners in Platteville are working together to coordinate a unified community message.
In addition to a recent community survey, marketing consultant Ben Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow & Associates, visited Platteville this week to speak with people across the community and share recommendations.
Platteville Main Street Executive Director Tammy Enz said the focus is on balancing Platteville’s history with its future potential.
“It was very informative,” Enz said. “He was trying to draw on a message of history and nature — our mining heritage — and then some of our entrepreneurial focuses with (University of Wisconsin-Platteville) and business incubator and IDEA Hub.”
Muldrow hosted a series of focus groups, honing in on several marketing themes.
“We’ve just been having conversations all day long with different folks from throughout the community, and I’ve been trying to listen to what it is that they think is unique about Platteville and what it is that they’re excited about,” Muldrow said Thursday.
Muldrow said about 125 people responded to the survey.
The effort is a partnership between the city, Platteville Main Street, Platteville Regional Chamber, Platteville Business Incubator, Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp., Grant County and other local institutions.
“One of the things that’s interesting about Platteville is — and it makes the process a little bit different — is most of the time, we’re really, purely focused on Main Street and everything I’m doing is directly related to the downtown all by itself,” Muldrow said. “Here, because of the really strong relationship between the partners, we’re trying to actually focus on things that are stitching together everybody’s efforts.”
Enz said it was important for Platteville’s leading organizations to coordinate on the message they share both internally and throughout the community.
“The main thing will be when each of our member organizations does something, it would reflect on Platteville as a whole,” Enz said. “... If everywhere people went, they were seeing the same thing, they would understand how big the community of Platteville is.”
City Manager Adam Ruechel said the partner organizations will discuss how to incorporate logos, taglines and color schemes suggested by Muldrow into a unified community message in the coming weeks.
“This idea of historic Platteville, that’s something that everybody can kind of get behind. It implies if you haven’t made it all the way downtown, you haven’t seen us all,” Muldrow said during a focus group.
Ruechel said another of Muldrow’s ideas that stood out was “Make Your Mark.” Other potential themes had mining references or a focus on a welcoming community.
The focus groups discussed community features such as UW-P and Main Street businesses, along with other areas of town, such as Second Street and Business U.S. 151.
“He had some fun ideas like different wayfinding signs we could use that would have a unifying theme and connect different parts of the community,” Enz said.