A free event in Dubuque aims to provide unemployed or underemployed residents tools to help gain sustaining employment.
The Employment & Empowerment Expo will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 at Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore skills-training enrollment, resume-building assistance and interview-skills coaching and have a professional headshot taken at no charge.
The first 100 people also will be provided lunch, child care for children ages 4 and up and a Jule bus pass.
All attendees also can enter to win one of three $100 Visa gift cards.
The event is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and International City & County Managers Association. Dubuque is one of 10 locations nationwide to host the event.
Advance registration is requested and can be made online at mfcdbq.org.
