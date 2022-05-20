Multiple factors are putting pressure on the Dubuque County Health Department and Board of Health as interviews to find a new director begin.
Health Department interim Executive Director Samantha Kloft told the county Board of Supervisors this week that she would be leaving the department Aug. 12 to start a public health doctoral program. Kloft has led the department since former Executive Director Patrice Lambert retired Dec. 31.
“I provided a three-month notice so that we can prepare for this transition and be ready to move on when the time comes and not take a pause in the work that we’ve been doing,” she said.
Board of Health members plan to have a new director in place in late July. Chairwoman Sandra Larson told supervisors this week that interviews with applicants are set to begin the week of June 13 or June 20.
Given Kloft’s upcoming departure, the Board of Health would like the supervisors to address a proposal to restructure and expand the Health Department from four full-time employees to seven with $1.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, Larson said.
“Our capacity to protect the public health of the community is hindered by the leanness of our department,” Larson said.
In a letter of support for the request, Board of Health member and infectious-disease expert Dr. Hendrik Schultz said the pandemic showed the department’s need to grow, a step that “would not only allow them to serve the community better but also to be better prepared for future challenges.”
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the supervisors generally support expanding the department, but he was not convinced that ARPA was the right funding source and if now was the right time to take that step.
“I think it should be a budget issue because it’s going to be an ongoing expense,” he said. “I would also like the new director to decide which positions to move forward.”
Larson said the Board of Health needed to know whether the positions would be added before interviewing applicants.
“If we have a (smaller) department, that takes a different leader than a growing department that’s going to grow to seven,” she said.
Supervisor Jay Wickham agreed that ARPA funds were supposed to be for one-time use items but that they were not the only option for funding the new positions.
“The county has had ample funding to service your requests since the first day I sat on this board,” he said. “It’s a matter of priorities.”
Supervisor Ann McDonough proposed reserving ARPA funds to fund some of the new positions for at least one year to aid the Board of Health’s director search.
“I would look for budget amendments, budget going forward to fund an additional two (positions),” she said.
Wickham said he had more questions before agreeing to that course of action. Supervisors and health officials agreed to have an in-depth work session on the matter on June 6.
