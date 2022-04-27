Adam L. Arensdorf
A Dubuque man has pleaded guilty to multiple charges stemming from sex crimes against multiple girls.
Adam L. Arensdorf, 34, of Dubuque, recently entered a guilty plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to four counts of lascivious acts with a child.
If the plea deal is accepted, four counts of second-degree sexual abuse would be dismissed.
Plea documents state that prosecutors will seek a 20-year prison sentence, while Arensdorf will request a suspended sentence.
Court documents state that several years ago, Arensdorf committed sexual crimes against multiple children he knew.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information of victims of sexual crimes.
The victims reported the crimes last year, and Arensdorf was arrested on July 8.
Arensdorf’s sentencing hearing is set for June 13 at the Dubuque County Courthouse.
