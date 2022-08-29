Former Dubuque resident Dr. Jennifer Trilk, of the School of Medicine Greenville at the University of South Carolina, founded and directs an award-winning program that is the first in the nation to train undergraduate medical students in the “6 Pillars” of Lifestyle Medicine: healthy eating, physical activity, managing stress, quality sleep, avoiding substances and healthy relationships.
Historically, medical schools have been designed to train future doctors to diagnose conditions and prescribe either pharmaceuticals or invasive procedures to correct those conditions. This means if a patient with high blood sugar sees their health care provider, that provider may prescribe insulin first, instead of working with the patient to first decrease sugar or fat from their diet or add exercise into their daily routine. A treatment over prevention health care model is troubling as it does not ultimately help rid patients of the root causes of their health issues and perpetuates unhealthy lifestyle choices that lead to chronic disease.
“About 90% of chronic disease in America is caused by lifestyle,” says Trilk, who holds a PhD, a certification in lifestyle medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine. “It’s what they eat, how they move, how they sleep, everything, which is why preventative care is the answer.”
Stephanie Grutz, ARNP, FNP-C, owner of Vive IV Therapy in Dubuque, sees Trilk’s work as essential. “What Jennifer has created should be the standard in medical schools and in practice. Lifestyle medicine empowers patients to take control of their health.” She agrees that chronic illness is the product of lifestyle choices. “There’s a great quote, ‘genes load the gun, environment pulls the trigger.’”
Grutz said while an individual may have genes that make them susceptible to cancer, if you took two people with that same gene, one could develop cancer while the other might not.
Trilk agrees, noting that, “only about 10% of the variable to cancer is genetic and 85% to 90% of individuals diagnosed with cancer, it is because of their lifestyle.”
Trilk’s program aims to train future doctors to diagnose the root causes of illness and to educate patients on healthy lifestyle choices that prevent disease before it starts. The six-pillared curriculum teaches that food is medicine and that a plant-based, nutrient-rich diet of vegetables, fruit, beans, whole grains, and nuts and seeds is preferable for living well. It also recommends that individuals get regular and consistent daily physical exercise, avoid addictive substances, stay socially connected, and identify and reduce triggers to stress and poor sleep if they wish to increase their health and reduce their risk of chronic disease.
Rather than just a class or two on Lifestyle Medicine, the curriculum is woven into all four years of undergraduate studies at Greenville. The school is even equipped with large kitchens and professional chefs, the first setup of its kind, to help instruct students on nutrition and how to impart that wisdom to patients.
In 2020, Trilk participated in a documentary called “Code Blue,” which discusses the current antiquated model of treating symptoms versus preventing disease and how it can contribute to a disconnect for patients in the cause and effect between their lifestyle choices and health. “Traditional western Medicine has taught doctors and patients to treat each body part as a separate entity versus treating the whole person,” she said.
America’s ranking as No. 1 in the world for trauma and emergency treatment may have something to do with this disconnect as medical schools focus on treatment over prevention and that model trickles down to patients. American culture can also be prone to the “quick and easy” mentality, and we often want our healthcare to fit that same model. “America is one of the lowest countries in the world when it comes to chronic disease management and prevention.” Trilk said. Americans tend to look toward pills or quick-fix procedures to cure ailments faster and more easily than developing new lifelong habits like a healthy diet and exercise.
Trilk says this kind of health care system places a lot of burden on already overworked doctors too, as patients come in wanting fast remedies without having to change their lifestyle habits which results in a never-ending stream of treatments, side effects, more treatments, and most importantly, a continuation and worsening of chronic disease.
“Code Blue” also discusses the giant web of interwoven organizations and institutions, all with their own agendas, which make health care in the United States what it is today and contribute to this cycle of treatment over prevention. Among them are health insurance companies that refuse to compensate doctors for preventative care. Currently, doctors are only reimbursed for diagnosing and prescribing. “Which means the sicker you are, the more money your doctor makes,” Trilk said.
Trilk believes patients can empower themselves by being aware of these forces and realizing there are changes we can make to our lifestyles. If changes are difficult, Trilk suggests choosing the one pillar of lifestyle medicine that we feel we could be the most successful at and starting from there. Trilk suggests patients bring up lifestyle changes to their own doctors. Asking, “Are there changes I can make to my lifestyle that could have a positive impact on my health?” can begin an ongoing conversation regarding preventative healthcare.
Trilk and her Lifestyle Medicine team continue to work toward the paradigm shift in health care to one of prevention over treatment. In 2020, she met with legislators on Capitol Hill to discuss ways to improve preventative care in doctors’ offices and hospitals. As a result, in May of 2022, a groundbreaking bipartisan resolution was passed that calls for all medical schools, residences and fellowship programs to incorporate the six pillars of Lifestyle Medicine into their curricula.
Trilk looks forward to being involved in future legislation that could transform how insurance companies incentivize doctors and more.
