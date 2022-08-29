jennifertrilk

Former Dubuque resident Dr. Jennifer Trilk, of the School of Medicine Greenville at the University of South Carolina, founded and directs an award-winning program that is the first in the nation to train undergraduate medical students in the “6 Pillars” of Lifestyle Medicine: healthy eating, physical activity, managing stress, quality sleep, avoiding substances and healthy relationships.

Historically, medical schools have been designed to train future doctors to diagnose conditions and prescribe either pharmaceuticals or invasive procedures to correct those conditions. This means if a patient with high blood sugar sees their health care provider, that provider may prescribe insulin first, instead of working with the patient to first decrease sugar or fat from their diet or add exercise into their daily routine. A treatment over prevention health care model is troubling as it does not ultimately help rid patients of the root causes of their health issues and perpetuates unhealthy lifestyle choices that lead to chronic disease.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.