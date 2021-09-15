DARLINGTON, Iowa -- A Lafayette County man has been sentenced to three years of probation for charges stemming from being intoxicated and causing a crash that injured six people.
Cameron S.J. Doyle, 22, of Shullsburg, was given the sentence Tuesday in the Lafayette County Circuit Court after entering a no-contest guilty plea to charges of reckless driving causing bodily harm and causing injury while operating under the influence.
Doyle was initially charged with four counts of injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle. One of those charges was amended to the reckless driving charge, and the other three were dismissed as part of a plea deal.
As part of his sentence, Doyle's license will be revoked for one year.
The crash occurred on June 27, 2020, on Lafayette County O. Authorities previously reported that a northbound vehicle driven by Doyle crossed the centerline and hit a southbound vehicle driven by Heather M. Mick, of Shullsburg.
Mick and her three passengers -- Twyla M. Mick, of Shullsburg, and two boys whose names were not released -- all were taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington. Three of them were later airlifted to Madison for additional treatment.
Doyle was airlifted to Madison from the crash scene, while his passenger, Hunter D. Alt, of Plain, was taken by ambulance to the Darlington hospital before being airlifted to Madison.