Dubuque police are warning of a scam involving rental properties advertised on Craigslist.
Police said they have received reports where scammers post pictures of rental properties, claiming them as theirs to rent. They then ask for personal information or security deposits before showing the property to a possible tenant. Scammers request money be sent using wire transfer, money order or prepaid credit cards, according to a press release.
Dubuque police advise prospective tenants not to provide personal information or make a payment before viewing a property, and to verify the owner of the property.
Anyone with information about the scam is urged to call the Dubuque Police Department at 563-589-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 800-747-0117 or 563-588-0714.
Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at www.cityofdubuque.org/police or through the MyDBQ smartphone app available at www.cityofdubuque.org/MyDBQ.