A Dubuque man was arrested Wednesday and accused of sexually abusing a girl he babysat three years ago.
James G. Perry, now 36, of 625 Rhomberg Ave., Apt. 4, was arrested in the 300 block of Main Street at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of lascivious acts with a child. His next court hearing is set for Oct. 18.
Court documents state that the girl, who was younger than 12 at the time, reported that Perry sexually abused her multiple times between June and November 2016. The documents do not state when the victim talked with police.
A warrant for Perry’s arrest was issued on Sept. 4 of this year.