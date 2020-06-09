MANCHESTER, Iowa -- An endowment fund has been established to benefit a 35-acre cemetery in Manchester.
The Manchester Cemetery Perpetual Care Endowment was established earlier this year through Foundation for the Future of Delaware County.
Donations will be placed into an investment fund. Annual dividends from the fund will support Oakland Cemetery, which was founded in 1858.
Gifts to the endowment of $50 or more are eligible for the Endow Iowa 25% state tax credit, and all donations are tax-deductible. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y8akhjyl or call 563-927-5314.