The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jeremy T. Vaassen, 24, of 2720 Potosi Drive, was arrested at about 12:10 p.m. Thursday at his residence on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that he assaulted Jennifer L. Mitchell, 35, of the same address, in the 2300 block of Woodlawn Street on Jan. 11.
- Rosa K. Borel, 34, of Durango, Iowa, was arrested at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Key Way Drive on charges of third-degree burglary, third-degree theft and two counts of forgery.
- Jamel D. Scott, 26, of 414 W. Locust St., was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging first-
- degree burglary.
- Kristopher M. Keys, 22, of 817
1/2
- Wilson St., was arrested at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Keys did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 15.
Curtis L. Larson, 21, no permanent address, was arrested at about 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of University Avenue and Spruce Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, unlawfully carrying concealed weapons and interference with official acts.