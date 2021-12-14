DELHI, Iowa -- A newly created group recently raised $3,000 for a scholarship fund for Maquoketa Valley High School graduates.

Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars Alumni Group raised the money at an event in Delhi.

Donations to the scholarship fund can be made by mail at Maquoketa Valley Dollars for Scholars Alumni Fund, P.O. Box 62, Delhi, IA 52223; or at maquoketavalley.dollarsforscholars.org.

Tags

Recommended for you