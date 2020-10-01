Forecasters have issued a frost advisory for early Friday morning in the tri-state area.
The advisory is effective from 1 to 8 a.m. Friday and includes Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, Jo Daviess County in Illinois and Crawford, Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service says that temperatures in the low- to mid-30s will result in frost formation and that residents should take steps to protect sensitive plants from the cold.