BELLEVUE, Iowa — When books fall through the drop-off slot at Bellevue Public Library now, it will be some time before they are handled and returned to their usual spot in the stacks.
Library Director Marian Meyer said returned materials sit in “isolation” for at least 72 hours before they are handled. Before they are checked out again, library staff members are careful to make sure each one is wiped down with bleach, a disinfecting wipe or sanitizer.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that books are not considered to be “high risk” in terms of potentially transmitting COVID-19, but Meyer said the Bellevue library isn’t taking any chances while offering only curbside service.
“We are being very paranoid about the germs,” she said.
Like so many institutions, libraries are among those being dramatically impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and related impacts. It has affected whether they be open for the public, has prompted consideration of services such as curbside pickup and even has staffs evaluating what might be coming back with returned materials.
In Iowa, libraries across the state closed amid increasing restrictions. But as of last Friday, those facilities in 77 of the state’s counties could reopen. Those counties included Clayton, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties, but not Dubuque County.
Despite the loosening restrictions, Meyer said Bellevue library officials have not decided if or when the facility will reopen to the public.
“Part of the problem with (reopening) is managing children,” she said. “Social distancing for kids, I think, is hard. Do we provide masks for everyone? It would be interesting.”
She continued, “I think at this time the City Council is in agreement with the library board. (Offering curbside service) is the safest thing to do and still provide the materials to the public.”
When the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Jackson County, Library Director Katie Pauls decided to end curbside pickups at Maquoketa Public Library. But recently, the library restarted the offering.
“We bag them up and tie them up and set an appointment with (people) and set them outside so we can avoid any in-person contact,” she said, noting that the appointments also are spaced out.
Pauls said the library just received grant funding that soon will be put toward offering more e-books and audiobooks, which have become extremely popular during the pandemic.
After the Dubuque County Library District closed its branches to the public, it did not offer curbside pickup on a regular basis, said district Director Michael Wright. Next week, it will offer two days of curbside service — May 15 and 16 — at its Asbury branch exclusively.
In Clayton County, Elkader Public Library’s board will meet next week to decide if and when it will reopen.
“We are continuing to do our no-contact service,” said Library Director Lisa Pope. “We are still taking requests from our library cardholders, and we have a cart in our entryway, and people can come get it and there is no interaction.”
Pope said library officials are worried about a shortage of disinfectant supplies to clean its materials. That worry will need to be alleviated before the facility reopens.
Beginning May 18, Carnegie-Stout Public Library in Dubuque once again will start bagging up requested books or movies and setting them outside to be picked up.
“The items that go out of here will be cleaned,” said Library Director Susan Henricks. “We will be also isolating and treating items that are returned. Everything we have will go through some sort of a process.”