MANCHESTER, Iowa — After all the new rules, regulations and protocols that Manchester Aquatic Center had to adhere to last summer, Parks and Recreation Director Doug Foley said this coming summer essentially will see the swimming pool returning to “business as usual.”
“We’re going back to our regularly scheduled program,” he said. “Basically, we’re returning to how everything was run two years ago.”
A few of the main differences for summer 2021 include that the pool will no longer operate under abbreviated hours and staff is doing away with the 50% capacity limit, a threshold they only hit twice last summer.
Group swimming lessons also will be available to up to 10 participants, an increase from the limit of eight last year.
One group swim lesson policy that Manchester will keep from the pandemic era is registration sign-up will be online-only, a practice Foley said worked very well last year.
Group lesson sign-up begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 5, at www.manchester-ia.org.
For private lessons, the sign-up begins at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, at the aquatic center.
While this summer is essentially going to return to normal, Foley said, officials will continue to implement some of the lessons learned throughout the pandemic, such as keeping patrons spaced while waiting in lines as well as allowing spectators to keep some elbow room.
“People seem to like to have lawn chairs in the grass under the shade,” Foley said. “It’s nice for them to have a little more space for their family or their group, so we’ll keep that.”
Foley said he’s spoken with several other municipalities that are struggling to staff their aquatic centers, but he said, fortunately, that is not the case in Manchester.
“We’ve got a good incoming staff, a lot of new faces,” he said. “This has been one of our better years we’ve had for new lifeguards, actually. We do have a need for more swim lesson instructors, but we’ve always had that need — it’s kind of one of those things where you can never have too many.”