Tom Wainwright can be found at Dubuque Area Labor Harvest nearly every morning.
There, he completes a variety of tasks, including cleaning, organizing food and constructing boxes to hold the organization’s giveaway items.
“He’s always there, and he’s always doing something,” said Tom Townsend, treasurer for the Labor Harvest. “… It’s at the point where if you go down there and Tom’s not there, everybody wants to know what’s wrong.”
Wainwright, 78, has volunteered at the Labor Harvest for 27 years. He also keeps busy with other volunteer commitments, including parking cars at the Dubuque County Fair, ringing bells for The Salvation Army and serving on advisory boards for local unions and city commissions.
“I’ve been helping people all my life,” Wainwright said. “That’s the way I was raised.”
After graduating from Wahlert Catholic High School in 1962, Wainwright worked for several local stores, including Eagle Country Market, where he was employed for more than 40 years.
As a member of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 431, Wainwright soon became involved with the Labor Harvest, a volunteer organization largely staffed by current or former union members. Today, the Labor Harvest distributes boxes of food on one Saturday per month and serves a free, hot breakfast each Saturday when a giveaway is not held.
Wainwright is always on hand to help with both efforts and dedicates hours during the week to help the Labor Harvest prepare for these events.
“He’ll do anything that you need to have done,” Townsend said. “That’s pretty invaluable when you operate with all volunteers.”
For more than 30 years, Wainwright has volunteered as a Salvation Army bell ringer during the holiday season. He often mans the red kettle outside Eagle Country Market but will happily ring a bell “wherever they need me,” he said.
Each summer, he carves out a week of his time to park cars at the county fair with the Labor Harvest, something he has done for 54 years.
“When he was working, he would take a week’s vacation to do it,” his wife, Terri, said. “He’d be out there from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. for six days.”
She said her husband’s volunteer work provides the rhythm of his days.
“It’s what keeps him going,” she said.
Wainwright has received several awards for his volunteerism, including an Outstanding Service Award from Holy Family Catholic Schools in 2009.
He views his efforts as a natural way to care for his fellow citizens.
“I don’t volunteer for a pat on the back or for any accolades,” he said. “It’s just the way everyone should be — helping people.”