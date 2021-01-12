News in your town

Grant County will not lower per diem paid to supervisors

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Virtual program to examine history of woolly mammoths in Iowa

Organization to install vehicle charging stations in Clayton County

Manchester officials to assist with mausoleum repairs

Dyersville council already receiving input on proposed bridge project

Annual MLK birthday event to be held virtually next week

New competition offers funds for filling commercial space in downtown Dubuque

Cascade lawmaker starts 1st term with focus on 'small towns'

7 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 11 in Grant County

Love That Lasts: Clayton County couple reflects on 74 years of marriage

1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Dubuque County

Cooperative announces completion of large solar project in Jo Daviess, Carroll counties

City drops citation against Starbucks after traffic improvements made

Motor Mill Historic Site's stable to be restored

Cassville club assists 2 families as they recover from illness

Benton School Board to consider spring referendum

Elizabeth begins $1.1 million sewer project

Free ice fishing, skating program in Jackson County

Area nursing homes see lukewarm interest in vaccines among staff

Dubuque schools await possible legislative action before deciding when to return students full-time

Area animal shelters report adoption impacts in pandemic

Platinum-selling comedian, country artist to perform in Dubuque

Biz Buzz: Automotive business expanding; wedding venue earns top honors; hardware store changes hands

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

State releases COVID-19 vaccine data: 3,000 doses to Dubuque Co. residents

New competition offers funds for filling commercial space in downtown Dubuque

10 new cases of COVID-19 in Dubuque Co., no related deaths in area Iowa counties in 24 hours

Cooperative announces completion of large solar project in Jo Daviess, Carroll counties

Clarke receives $23,000 in pandemic-related funding

Mapping shows dramatic increase of bald eagle nests in Wisconsin since 1970s

Dyersville council already receiving input on proposed bridge project

ISU Extension to offer online workshops on retirement

Historic Elkader stable to be restored

Longtime Maquoketa veterinarian honored for giving back

1 injured in rollover crash in Jo Daviess County

Annual MLK birthday day event to be held virtually next week

NICC explores competency-based approach to education

Ask the TH: Where did Girl Scouts move office? What was JFK Road's previous name?

43 new COVID-19 cases, 1 related death in Dubuque County

Area animal shelters report adoption impacts in pandemic

Cassville club assists 2 families as they recover from illness