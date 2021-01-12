Initiative aims
to fill commercial space downtown
A nonprofit dedicated to supporting economic development in downtown Dubuque has rolled out a new grant program.
Dubuque Main Street announced Monday the launch of an initiative that will assist with the buildout of new first-floor commercial space in downtown Dubuque.
Known as the 2021 Downtown Commercial Space Buildout Grant, the program will close funding gaps for improvements to storefront space in underutilized buildings, according to a press release from the organization. Grant allocation will encourage the creation of new businesses and the expansion of existing enterprises into downtown Dubuque, the release stated.
Winners will receive up to $5,000, with matching funds required from the recipient. Applications for the program will be accepted through Feb. 19. For more information, call the Dubuque Main Street office at 563-588-4400 or send an email to dan@dubuquemainstreet.org.