The Wisconsin Assembly has passed legislation directing the state to reopen historic sites that have been closed since last year.
Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, authored Assembly Bill 391 with Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, according to a press release.
The bill directs Gov. Tony Evers to reopen the sites with funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Half of the closed sites are located in area counties — First Capitol, in Belmont; Pendarvis, in Mineral Point; Stonefield, in Cassville; and Villa Louis, in Prairie du Chien. The First Capitol is celebrating its 185th anniversary this year.
The Wisconsin Historical Society earlier this year announced that the sites would remain closed until April 2022, as the agency deals with budget cuts and pandemic-related shortfalls.
The legislation now heads to the Wisconsin Senate for consideration, and it must pass both chambers in the same form before it heads to Evers for consideration.