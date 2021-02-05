Monster Energy R/C Arena Nationals
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Doors open at 10 a.m. for this remote-controlled-vehicle racing event. Races begin at about 11:30 a.m. Competitions include oval races, drag racing, drift racing, head-to-head off-road racing, time rally course, rock crawler course and demolition derby. Free for spectators. More information: 563-589-4254 or FiveFlagsCenter.com.
71st annual Prairie du Chien Ice Fisheree
Saturday and Sunday, Gremore Lake, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
7 a.m. Saturday to 3 p.m. Sunday. Ice fishing competition is open to bodies of water in the Prairie du Chien area, with concentration on Gremore Lake. Headquarters is at Crooked Oar Bar and Marina. Adults are $15 on the day of the event. Kids 12 and younger are $12 the day of the event. More information: prairieduchien.org/icefisheree