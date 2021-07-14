STOCKTON, Ill. — After a Stockton Boy Scout camp announced last week that regional officials planned to close their camp, the area council has confirmed the camp will continue operating.
On July 7, Canyon Camp in Stockton shared on its website that the executive committee of the Blackhawk Area Council intended to sell the camp to meet the council’s financial obligation as part of a national settlement fund for victims of abuse in the Boy Scouts of America. The sale was to be confirmed when the executive committee met in August.
In response, Canyon Camp asked citizens to contact the council to share their disappointment in the decision and their experiences at the camp.
On Monday evening, the camp’s Facebook page shared the camp was “saved.”
“The Council Board has been instructed that we cannot share any figures or details of the settlement proposal until it is officially voted on,” the post read. “We can happily share that Canyon Camp will continue to remain open for business in 2022 and beyond!”
According to comments on the post, more than 700 emails were sent in support of the camp.
In an email statement Tuesday, the Blackhawk Area Council said it plans to preserve both Canyon Camp and the council’s other camp, Camp Lowden, in Oregon, Ill.
“The Blackhawk Area Council has explored ways to preserve assets critical to our mission while also compensating survivors by contributing to the trust as part of the national organization’s bankruptcy process,” the statement read. “The latest recommendation would continue programs at both Canyon Camp and Camp Lowden and meet the administrative needs of our members and volunteers through a Scout Service Center to ensure that Scouting’s mission continues for generations to come.”
Local residents with connections to the camp expressed concerns about the potential closure and their relief that the site will not be sold.
“I couldn’t believe that such a good camp could be taken down,” said Andres Sanchez, 18. “It’s so successful, and they have such a great staff there.”
Sanchez, who recently graduated from Galena High School, is an Eagle Scout who has been going to Canyon Camp since fifth grade.
“I think it’s a camp where scouts get to build themselves, not only in scouting but in their overall personality and who they are,” he said. “It’s such a fun place to be ... and you make memories you can’t create anywhere else. I’m glad that they saved it.”
Although Ryan Getz, of Galena, did not attend the camp as a Boy Scout, his late father-in-law was involved at Canyon Camp and helped arrange for Getz and his wife to be married at an outdoor chapel there.
He said the camp holds memories of his father-in-law.
“If they sell that place, we lose the place we got married at, and we lose the place my father-in-law loved,” Getz said.