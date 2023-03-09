Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
STOCKTON, Ill. — Authorities said an intoxicated driver fled the scene after being injured in a crash Monday night in Jo Daviess County.
Emily M. Langfield, 28, of Stockton, was transported by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that deputies responded at about 10:10 p.m. to West Front Avenue at South Golf Road in rural Stockton for the report of a crash.
Deputies determined that Langfield was traveling west on West Front Avenue when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Langfield fled the scene but was located a short time later.
Langfield faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to the release.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.