EPWORTH, Iowa — Authorities said an 82-year-old woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a road near Epworth.
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department said her name will be released today.
Emergency responders were called to Placid Road south of Epworth at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in response to a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle, according to a press release.
An 80-year-old Epworth man was driving north on Placid Road when he struck the woman, who “died as a result of her injuries,” the release stated. The driver's name also has not been released yet.
The incident remains under investigation.